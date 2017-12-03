IN Focus: Panelists discuss Flynn plea, tax reform, this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - How are Indiana political observers reacting to last week's news of a guilty plea from former national security adviser Michael Flynn? What could it mean for the President, and Vice President?

And how will Hoosiers react to the latest news on tax reform after the bill was passed by the Senate early Saturday morning?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Laura Wilson, Mike Murphy, Tony Samuel and Woody Myers discuss this week's top stories, including tax reform, the Russia probe, and more topics making news in Indiana:

Councilman Jeff Miller's refusal to resign after being charged with child molestation

Mike Braun's senate campaign distancing itself from a former campaign worker with white nationalist ties who's also running a pro-Roy Moore super PAC

State Rep. Terry Goodin's selection as House minority leader, and the debate amongst Democrats over the choice

Gov. Eric Holcomb's declaration of a 60-day grace period in which state excise police will issue warnings for CBD oil, giving state lawmakers more time to clarify the law after Indiana's attorney general's opinion rendered it illegal

The tax reform vote's impact on next year's race for Senate in Indiana

After the Senate vote early Saturday morning, Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) was criticized by Republicans for voting against the measure, including his potential 2018 foes Rep. Luke Messer (R-IN) and Rep. Todd Rokita (R-IN).

Donnelly issued a statement about his vote Saturday in a video posted to YouTube:

"Typical Joe Donnelly... he says he is bipartisan but votes with his party’s liberal leadership to block the President’s agenda," Messer said. "Hoosiers know that actions matter more than words. Once again, Senator Donnelly has made his choice, siding with Chuck Schumer over Hoosiers."

"Joe Donnelly failed Hoosiers today by voting against tax cuts," said Rokita. "Donnelly chose to side with the liberal elites in DC when it mattered most and rejected a tax reform plan that would put more money in the pockets of Hoosiers. Despite Donnelly's 'no' vote, we are now one step closer to delivering on President Donald Trump's promise of tax cuts for Hoosiers."

Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) joined 50 other Republicans who voted for the measure.