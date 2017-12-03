IN Focus: One-on-one with CBS News anchor Jeff Glor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK- It's a new era at CBS News.

Starting on Monday, the CBS Evening News will be anchored by Jeff Glor, who spoke with CBS4's Bob Donaldson in a satellite interview last week.

In the video above, Glor talks about his mission and discusses the criticism the mainstream media sometimes faces in the modern social media era.

You can watch the CBS Evening News weeknights at 6:30pm on CBS4, and watch CBS4 News on Monday for more of Bob's interview with Glor, and his father, who actually lives here in the Indianapolis area.