IN Focus: Carson on Russia probe, Trump tweets, Conyers

INDIANAPOLIS - Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus to discuss a wide range of issues, including the ongoing Russia investigation, the President's controversial tweets, and the sexual harassment scandal engulfing the world of politics and media.

Carson spoke with CBS4 on Thursday, the day before former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to federal charges connected to the Russia probe.

But Carson did speak broadly about the investigation, and his role as a member of the House intelligence committee.

"Every hearing or interview that takes place in the committee is a different piece, a newer piece in a broader puzzle of trying to get to the bottom or the extent of Russia's influence in our electoral process," said Carson. "And look at the players in the administration, the Trump campaign who were involved in making this manifest itself, and so that's our function."

Carson also told CBS4 that he agrees with House minority leader Nancy Pelosi's assessment that Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) should step down after a series of sexual harassment allegations.

"Congressman Conyers is certainly a legend and a civil rights icon," said Carson. "I do think that Leader Pelosi made the right decision. I stand by her decision... I think given the amount of claims we've seen, and the growing calls for him to resign and step down, they reaffirm more and more evidence that we're seeing as well, so I stand by (Pelosi's) decision."