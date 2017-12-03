EMS personnel, IMPD officer sent to hospital Saturday after possible Fentanyl exposure

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Three EMS workers and a police officer were sent to the hospital Saturday evening after a man reportedly dumped an unknown substance on the floor of an ambulance.

At around 4:30 p.m., authorities were dispatched to a possible overdose in the 2000 block of Wilcox St. on the near west side.

An IFD official confirmed that a man possibly dumped Fentanyl on the floor of an ambulance while being checked out.

Police arrested 34-year-old Richard Bryan on charges of possession of a controlled substance and criminal recklessness.

Three EMS workers and a police officer were transported to the hospital for precautionary measures.

The officer was later released, the statuses of the three EMS workers are unknown at this time.