East side crash leaves one driver critical Sunday morning

Posted 5:08 am, December 3, 2017, by , Updated at 06:21PM, December 3, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A two vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital early Sunday morning.

It happened shortly before 4 a.m., at the intersection of Sherman Drive and East 21st Street.

Police say the driver of a black Cadillac Escalade was heading south on Sherman, when they turned left onto 21st street and crashed into an oncoming jeep.

The impact caused the Jeep to flip on its side.

The driver of the Jeep had to be extracted, out of the front seat and taken to Eskenazi in critical condition.

Investigators believe it was just an accident and alcohol or drugs were not involved.

