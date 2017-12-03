Boone County bridge collapses after tractor attempts to cross it

Posted 2:04 pm, December 3, 2017, by

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A bridge in Boone County collapsed on Saturday after authorities said a tractor attempted to cross it.

At around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities were dispatched to a bridge on Holiday Rd. on a report of a bridge collapse.

Police said they found a John Deere tractor and disc ripper attachment on top of the collapsed bridge.

The driver, Thomas Smith, 34, of Indianapolis, told police he didn’t realize the attachment was wider that the bridge.

Smith was able to escape the crash unharmed and authorities do not believe alcohol or drugs played a factor.

This is the second major bridge damaged in Boone County from farm equipment.

Sugar Creek Bridge in northern Boone County was damaged late last year and authorities are still trying to find who is responsible.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s