Boilers earn bid to Foster Farms Bowl to face Arizona

Posted 4:08 pm, December 3, 2017, by

EVANSTON, IL - NOVEMBER 11: Elijah Sindelar #2 of the Purdue Boilermakers passes against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field on November 11, 2017 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue’s return to Bowl season takes them to Santa Clara, as the Boilers will face Arizona in the Foster Farms Bowl Wednesday, December 27 at 8:30 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on FOX 59.

Purdue (6-6) will play in its first Bowl since 2012, when the Boilers made an appearance in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.

Arizona (7-5) is led by dual threat quarterback Khalil Tate, who threw for 1,289 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 1,353 yards and 12 scores on the ground.

