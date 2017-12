× Body found by kayakers in river near Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Ind.–Kayakers on the Big Blue River notified the Shelby County Sheriffs Department of a grim discovery Sunday afternoon.

The kayakers were navigating the Big Blue River approximately four miles west of Shelbyville when they came across a human body in the water and called 911.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department and Shelby County Coroner are investigating and working to establish identity.