Two Indiana men arrested on drug charges following ‘Batmobile’ traffic stop

CENTERVILLE, Ind. – Police in Centerville did not find Bruce Wayne or Robin when they pulled over a “Batmobile” on Thursday night.

Instead, they arrested Jehoshua Hammock, 35, and Travis Amburgy, 28, both of Dublin, after they said marijuana was found following a traffic stop.

Authorities were reportedly dispatched to the Doddridge Chapel southwest of Centerville on the report of a suspicious vehicle.

The “Batmobile” passed one of the officers and a traffic stop was initiated in the 1900 block of Willow Grove Rd.

Both men were transported to the Wayne County Jail.

