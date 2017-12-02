Two east side fires cause extensive damage, injuries to apartments

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Early Saturday morning, two apartment fires were called in within 10 minutes of each other on the east side.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., authorities were called to the 5700 block of Brendon Way East Drive on reports of a working apartment fire.

Then, just before 1:45 a.m., there was another working apartment fire call to the 6000 block of Williamsburg Court.

The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to both fires, and Lawrence Fire Department responded to the fire on Brendon Way.

The Brendon Way apartment fire was under control in 20 minutes… but in that time, the fire sent one firefighter and one resident to the hospital with slight injuries.

IFD Battalion Chief Steve Bradley said one person was injured in the Williamsburg Court blaze.

“Everyone was able to get out okay,” Bradley said. “There was one person who had smoke inhalation, they’ve been transported to the hospital. Everyone else in the buildings were able to get out.”

There were two units involved in that fire and smoke went into two others.

Victim’s assistance responded to both incidents to help take care of the people forced out of their apartments.