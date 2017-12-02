× Rise’n Roll Bakery giving away free donuts for year to celebrate opening of Greenwood store

GREENWOOD, Ind. – If you love donuts, you might want to camp out for Rise’n Roll Bakery’s grand opening down in Greenwood.

The company announced on Facebook Friday that the first person in line will receive a dozen free cinnamon caramel donuts every week for an entire year.

The opening is set for Dec. 9 and 7 a.m. at 1277 N SR 135.

If you do not capture the first spot, you can still win free donuts.

Customers 2-25 in line will win free donuts once a month for an entire year. Customers 26-100 will receive one free cinnamon caramel donut that day.

Make sure you wear a coat and keep warm during the grand opening, donut lovers.