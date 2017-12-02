× Police: 39-year-old man arrested in connection with woman’s murder on north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD said that they have arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with the murder of a 51-year-old woman who was found dead in her apartment.

Kelly Hudson was arrested Friday for his alleged involvement in the murder of Catherine Dunaway.

Just after 4 p.m. on Nov. 3, officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of N. Meridian St. on a report of a deceased person.

Officers arrived and located Dunaway who was deceased. Police also said she had trauma on her body.

All charging information will be released by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

IMPD said they greatly appreciate the cooperation and tips provided by the community in conjunction with criminal investigations.