No repairs to Muncie Fieldhouse nearly month after storm

MUNCIE, Ind. — School officials and an insurance company are still assessing the severe storm damage that one of Indiana’s historic high school gymnasiums sustained nearly a month ago.

Muncie Community Schools superintendent Steve Baule says only salvage work has been done at the 89-year-old Muncie Fieldhouse since the Nov. 5 storm.

Strong winds in that storm toppled over part of a brick facade and punched a large hole in the roof, rupturing sprinkler pipes and flooding the hardwood basketball floor.

Robert Distelrath of USI Insurance Services tells The Star Press that the assessment of the damage hasn’t been completed.

The gymnasium near the city’s downtown was insured for nearly $10 million.

