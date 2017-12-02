Mail delivery truck crashes into IMPD car on police run

NDIANAPOLIS–An IMPD police car and U.S. Postal  delivery truck collided at an northeast side intersection Saturday evening.

The mail delivery driver suffered a broken arm and was taken to Methodist Hospital.

The police officer was shaken up, but otherwise not injured.

Accident investigators say the officer was responding to a call for police with emergency lights and siren around 7 p.m.

The officer reportedly slowed as he approached the intersection of East 38th Street and North Franklin Road and was struck by a U.S. Postal delivery truck.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage.

Investigators say there was no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

