Joey Chestnut wins St. Elmo's Shrimp Cocktail Eating Contest to defend title

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It was Joey Chestnut’s crown to take, and the world’s number one ranked eater did not disappoint fans on Georgia St.

After three undercards, Joey took the stage just before 3:40 p.m. to defend his St. Elmo’s Shrimp Eating Contest title.

He was unable to top his world record set last year, but Chestnut was able to take down an impressive 10.64 lbs of shrimp on Saturday afternoon.

It marks his fifth consecutive year competing in the event.

Watch the full contest below, Chestnut enters at around the 45 minute: