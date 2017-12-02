Former Stanford swimmer files appeal in sex assault case to remove sex offender status

SAN FRANCISCO — A former Stanford swimmer convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman outside a campus fraternity party is appealing.

In an appeal filed Friday, lawyers for Brock Turner said the initial trial was “a detailed and lengthy set of lies.”

They hope a new trial will also help overturn his mandatory lifetime requirement to register as a sex offender.

The case gained national attention when Judge Aaron Persky sentenced Turner to six months in jail.

NBC Bay Area reported that John Tompkins, Turner’s legal adviser, said what happened was not a crime.

Tompkins said the facts do not reflect the verdict, which is why they are appealing.

Turner was convicted of three felony counts of sexual assault. At the time of his case, he was a decorated swimmer at Stanford.

