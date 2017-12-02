× Butler pounds Saint Louis 75-45 for 3rd straight win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelan Martin scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Kamar Baldwin added 14 points and Butler crushed Saint Louis 75-45 on Saturday.

Martin and Baldwin combined to shoot 12 of 22 from the field and Butler (6-2) shot 49.1 percent (26 of 53). Butler led 8-0 and never trailed. Javon Bess made a pair of free throws 4½ minutes into the game for Saint Louis’ (3-4) first points.

Henry Bradley made a 3, Joey Brunk and Aaron Thompson had layups, and Martin’s jumper gave the Bulldogs a 24-6 lead with 7:54 before halftime.

Butler closed the half on a 6-0 run for a 42-13 led and were never challenged the rest of the way. The Billikens now have lost four straight by an average margin of 18.2 points per game.

Javon Bess scored 22 points and had 10 rebounds for Saint Louis.