Woman sentenced to 30 years in murders of Indiana brothers

CROWN POINT, Ind. — A woman who pleaded guilty to kidnapping in connection with the 2015 slayings of two teenage brothers in northwestern Indiana has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports 28-year-old Michelle Hughes received her sentence Friday in Lake Criminal Court. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss murder charges in exchange for Hughes’ guilty plea in September

Hughes apologized for her role in the murders of 18-year-old Arreon Lackey and 16-year-old Antonio Lackey of Gary. They were kidnapped from a Merrillville hotel in a plot to retrieve a gun. Court records say Hughes drove one of the vehicles. Authorities say they were shot in Hobart.

Among the other defendants is Aarion Greenwood, who pleaded guilty Friday to two kidnapping counts. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 18.

