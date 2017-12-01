Warming up before coldest air in nearly 9-months arrives

Ups and downs should be expected over the next week in central Indiana.

A storm system over the Gulf of Alaska will move across the country through the weekend.

Ahead of the storm system, and its associated cold front, temperatures will surge on strong southerly winds. Highs should top out in the lower to middle 60°s Monday.

Ahead and along the cold front showers and thunderstorms will develop. The rain will continue in to the first half of Tuesday as the front begins to pass through central Indiana.

Once the front passes, temperatures will begin to drop. We’ll likely start Tuesday in the middle/upper 50°s, but by late afternoon temperatures will have fallen to the lower 40°s. Temperatures keep going down from there.

Long range data suggests a couple “chunks” of cold air will move down through Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois in to Indiana. We see our high temperatures go from the lower/mid 30°s Wednesday to possibly not getting out of the 20°s Thursday. By next Friday morning, temperatures may plunge to the teens. If this occurs, it will be the first temperatures in the teens for the season in Indianapolis and the first time going that low since mid-March.

We are carrying the chance for flurries and snow showers in our latest 7-day forecast. At this time, it doesn’t look like the snow that falls Thursday is anything to get excited over. Kids, you don’t need your sleds yet, but it might be time to start getting them ready for winter! Stay tuned…