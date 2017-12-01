VIDEO: Convicted sex offender attacked in New Hampshire court by another prisoner

DOVER, NH – A convicted sex offender was attacked in a New Hampshire courtroom by another prisoner just minutes after he was sentenced, WMUR reports.

Christopher Elwell was sentenced to seven and a half to 15 years for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl.

Josiah Davies was also in the courtroom awaiting arraignment and a hearing on a probation violation when Elwell was sentenced. Davies, who was shackled at the time, started headbutting Elwell.

A representative from the Strafford County Attorney’s Office told WMUR that the two don’t know each other, so it must have been something about Elwell’s case that made him mad.

“They described him showing them videos of sexual acts similar to the ones that she had done,” Assistant Strafford County Attorney Emily Conant said.

Initially Elwell denied the accusations, but in court he admitted it was true.

The Strafford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the courtroom incident. Davies could face three and a half to seven years in prison for it.