Meridian Street to close at 28th Street in January for ‘DigIndy’ project

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Downtown Indianapolis commuters should be aware of a road closure coming in January.

From Jan. 2 through Oct. 31, 2018, Meridian Street will be closed at 28th Street for the DigIndy tunnel project. In addition, 28th Street will be closed east of Illinois Street to Pennsylvania Street during the same time period.

According to Citizens Energy, detour routes will be posted at 30th Street from the north and Fall Creek Parkway from the south.

The project includes two large sewers (325 feet of 36-inch pipe and 560 feet of 60-inch pipe) designed to capture and divert combined sewer overflows from Fall Creek Tunnel, a portion of the DigIndy Tunnel System set for completion by 2025. Work will include the restoration of sidewalks, curbs and pavement.

DigIndy is a federally mandated project to clean up Indianapolis’ waterways. The 28-mile-long network of deep rock tunnels located 250 feet beneath the city will store 250 million gallons of sewage and storm water when it rains, eliminating overflows that have been a problem around the city for years.

Citizens Energy said the project will restore area rivers and streams, revitalize communities and spur economic development.