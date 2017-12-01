Indy projected to welcome over 2,400 guests through Airbnb for Big 10 Championship

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind– Airbnb announced Friday that this weekend’s Big 10 Championship will bring in the largest wave of guests into Indianapolis in the history of Airbnb’s platform.

This coming weekend, Indianapolis is projected to welcome over 2,400 guests through the Airbnb home sharing platform–which surpasses even the 2017 Indy 500.

The Indianapolis Airbnb host community will earn approximately $187,000 in supplemental income over this stretch.

The data indicates that a massive number of Badger and Buckeye fans made recent decisions to make the trip and take in the Wisconsin- Ohio State game.

Fifty-five percent of Airbnb guests venturing to Indy this weekend are from either Wisconsin or Ohio (26 percent from Wisconsin, 29 percent from Ohio).