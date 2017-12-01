× IMPD officer makes first court appearance, faces obstruction of justice charge after teen’s death

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—An Indianapolis Metropolitan police officer heard the charges against him during a hearing Friday.

Francisco Olmos, a 10-year IMPD veteran, is charged with obstruction of justice and computer trespass. The first charge carries a penalty of 6 months to 3 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000. The second charge carries a sentence of up to 365 days and a maximum fine of $5,000.

Olmos posted bond and was released after the hearing. A no-contact order for witnesses listed in the probable cause affidavit was invoked.

IMPD revealed Thursday that Olmos had been arrested. He’s accused of accessing the cell phone of a teenager during a death investigation and erasing data, including text messages and social media interactions between them.

The case involves an 18-year-old female who took her own life on Nov. 2, 2015. She’d known Olmos for several months through IMPD’s Explorer program, which is a collaborative effort between IMPD and the Boy Scouts of America that helps youth explore careers in law enforcement.

The teen had gone on ride-alongs with Olmos, and the two sometimes exercised together on the main trail at Fort Harrison. Olmos told investigators that he went to her home to check on her after she failed to respond to messages and calls.

He received a phone call from her on the day she died, telling him that she couldn’t talk to him anymore and that it wasn’t his fault. She also said “I love you” before hanging up, which Olmos told investigators she’d never said before.

The teen’s father found her dead at home; he turned her phone over to Olmos, who then accessed apps on the phone and deleted messages. He left the phone at the home. Forensic analysts later recovered the messages.

An analysis of the phone found 300 phone calls between the teen and Olmos from Sept. 19, 2015 through Nov. 2, 2015. They exchanged 177 messages between Oct. 21, 2015 and Nov. 2, 2015. Twenty-two phone calls were made the day she died.

Olmos is suspended without pay, and IMPD Chief Bryan Roach recommended his termination. The IMPD Merit Board will make the final determination.

Olmos is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Dec. 28.