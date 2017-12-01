× Greenfield police: Woman arrested after admitting to dealing meth

GREENFIELD, Ind. – Police in Greenfield arrested a woman after she reportedly admitted to dealing meth following a traffic stop on Monday.

Hilaire Chittum, 42, of Greenfield was arrested in the 1300 block of W. Main St. after authorities received tips from residents in recent weeks that she was using drugs.

According to documents, authorities were made aware of the tips and pulled Chittum’s car over for speeding.

Before searching her vehicle, police said Chittum told them that drugs were in her wallet.

A K9 partner was summoned and indicated to authorities that drugs were in the car.

Inside the vehicle, officers said they found meth, a weight-loss supplement and 15 Suboxone strips.

After her arrest, documents state that Chittum told police that she deals methamphetamine to about five people and receives it from a man in Indianapolis.

She faces charges of dealing meth, possession of meth and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.