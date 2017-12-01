× Food and beverage tax refund available for patrons of 9 Whitestown, Zionsville restaurants

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Revenue announced that customers of nine Zionsville and Whitestown restaurants were inadvertently charged a one percent food and beverage tax.

Residents will have the opportunity to apply for a refund, the DOR says.

“Though it is unfortunate that customers were charged the wrong amount of tax on their purchases, the Department of Revenue is focused on assisting impacted customers recover as much of their money as possible, while working with local businesses to register them within the proper taxing districts,” said Commissioner Krupp.

Customers can apply for the one percent food and beverage tax refund for tax paid prior to the date the restaurants ceased charging the tax.

Pursuant to Indiana law, refund claims are subject to a three year statute of limitations. As such, customers are only entitled to a refund of a food and beverage tax improperly paid for a period of three years prior to the request of refund.

Here’s the list of restaurants that are included:

Buffalo Wild Wings, 6537 Whitestown Pkwy, Zionsville, cease date – 8/19

Caplinger’s Fresh Catch, 6685 Whitestown Pkwy, Zionsville, cease date – 9/30

Dunkin Donuts, 6842 Whitestown Pkwy, Zionsville, cease date – 9/30

El Rodeo #22, 6673 Whitestown Pkwy, Zionsville, cease date – 9/30

Flap Jacks Pancake House, 6705 S. State Rd. 334, Zionsville, cease date – 8/31

Gandolfo’s, 6685 Whitestown Pkwy, Zionsville, cease date – 2/28

LA Cafe, 4 S. Main St., Whitestown, cease date – 9/30

Pie Five, 6704 Whitestown Pkwy, cease date – 8/31

Thai Select, 6579 Whitestown Pkwy, cease date – 9/30

To receive a refund, customers should submit both of the following items:

Claim for Refund form (GA-110L). Customers can access the GA-110L form via the Indiana DOR website at www.in.gov/dor/4036.htm.

Proof of Purchase. Customers must provide a copy of receipt(s) or a valid financial statement from an accredited financial institution. Receipts and statements must include the name and address or location number of the restaurant, along with the transaction amount. If customers submit a financial statement, they are encouraged to redact unrelated account information.

Upon approval of a refund request, customers will receive their refund via mailed check.