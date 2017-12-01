Check out these fun Big Ten events happening downtown this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind– A number of family fun events are taking place downtown this weekend sure to get fans excited for the Big Ten Championship.

Indy is proud to host the 2017 Big Ten Football Championship for the seventh time since 2011.

From Fan Fest, to Taps & Touchdowns–there’s an event for you to enjoy and take part of.

Big Ten Fan Fest

Friday, Dec. 1, 3 – 9 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 2, 10 – 8 p.m.

Free admission with a 2017 Big Ten Football Championship Game Ticket or $8/adult, $4/youth

Features activities for the family, Live Big Ten Network Show, pep rallies, food and drinks

Indiana Taps & Touchdowns

Friday, Dec. 1 5 – 6 p.m. (VIP Happy Hour) 6 – 10 p.m. (General Admission)

Tickets: $30 in advance, $35 onsite, $50 VIP

FOX Sports Cares Night

Friday, Dec. 1, 5:30 p.m. @ Fan Fest

Nearly 100 Special Olympics of Indiana athletes will take part in basketball, football and cheerleader clinics.

Cheer performance & awards program begins at 7 p.m.

RV Nation

Friday, Dec. 1 – Sunday, Dec. 3.

RV Nation is the only official Big Ten Football Championship Game location that provides RV and over-sized vehicle parking.

Click here to purchase RV Nation Pass.



Meijer Tail Greater Party on Georgia Street

Saturday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Free and open to the public

Features fan contests and games, a live band and DJ, beverage garden, photo opportunities

St. Elmo’s Shrimp Eating Contest @ 3 p.m.

Geared for the Holidays Equipment Drive and Day of Service

Saturday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. @ Convention Center.

Participants will wrap new sporting equipment that will be donated to local youth organizations for the holidays.

Donate here.

Important information for game day:

Fans attending the 2017 Big Ten Football Championship Game on Dec. 2 will be asked to enter with clear bags and should be prepared to arrive early.

A clear bag policy, similar to that used by the NFL, College Football Playoff, other conference championship games and on the majority of Big Ten campuses, will be in effect for the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium.