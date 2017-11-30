We go from sunshine and temperatures in the 50s to snow chances by the middle of next week. Get ready!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have two weather stories for the day ahead. The morning hours will be wet at times, but the afternoon will feature bright sunshine. Temperatures will run 5-10 degrees above average, topping out in mid 50s.

Our Futureview model shows that clearing line working down to southern Indiana by 2 p.m., which means full sunshine for central Indiana by that point. Rain totals for today will be light and under 0.1".

We will keep the above average temperatures and sunshine through the weekend with highs in the 50s.

The bottom drops out early next week. Rain and thunderstorms are likely on Monday and Tuesday. Rain will be very heavy at times. While Monday will be mild, temperatures will plummet on Tuesday and it will be accompanied with strong winds. By Wednesday highs will make it just above freezing and some spotty snow showers will be possible.