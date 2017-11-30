Silver Alert issued for missing 73-year-old Columbus man

Posted 8:44 pm, November 30, 2017, by

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for 73-year-old Edward Evans, who was last seen Thursday afternoon in Columbus.

Evans is 5′ 10”, 200 lbs,  has white/red hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing 2 jackets,a light grey shirt and blue jeans.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Evans, contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-379-1689 or 911.

