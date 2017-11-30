× Rachel’s Rundown: The best of what’s happening in and around Indy this weekend

Fishers Winter Wonderland

Central Green at Nickel Plate

With an official kickoff Thursday evening at 6 PM, Fishers will be bringing their Nickel Plate district to life for the holidays. The festivities will take place on the Central Green and feature a tree lighting, ice carving demonstrations, live music, and a petting zoo with real reindeer. Food trucks will be on site and, of course, Santa Claus will be paying a visit. Admission is free.

Click here for more info.

Indiana Chinese Lantern Festival

Indiana State Fairgrounds

The Indiana State Fairgrounds’ Celebration Park will be illuminated by 33 larger than life displays, including a 200 foot long illuminated dragon and 30 foot tall Chinese arch. There will also be food (both fair food and traditional Chinese food), traditional handicrafts created and showcased by Chinese artisans, and nightly performances by Chinese acrobats and folk dancers. The festival runs nightly until January 7, 2018. Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $10 for children under 17, free for children under 4, and $40 for a family 4-pack.

Click here for more info.

Broad Ripple Lights Up!

Broad Ripple Village

Grab the kids and head to Broad Ripple on Sunday, December 3rd, for the Broad Ripple Lights Up! Festival and Parade. From 3-5 PM families can enjoy complimentary food, drinks, entertainment, face painting, crafts, and visits with Santa in the Wonderland Village. The Twilight Parade kicks off at 5:30 PM. The parade is unique because not only is it the city’s only night-time parade, but you are also welcome to walk with Santa along the parade route to the Canal Esplanade for a lighting ceremony to cap off the evening. The festival and parade are free and open to the public.

Click here for more info.

On Saturday, Lucas Oil Stadium will host the Big Ten Football Championship game. But even if you aren’t planning to attend the game itself, there’s plenty of festivities to enjoy downtown:

Big Ten Fan Fest

Indiana Convention Center

On Friday and Saturday, more than 200,000 square feet of the Indiana Convention Center will be dedicated to interactive games, entertainment, giveaways, and appearances by special guests and mascots, as well as performances by the participating Big Ten bands. Tickets are under $10 for both and children.

Click here for more info.

4th Annual Taps and Touchdowns

Pan Am Plaza

On Friday, December 1st, adults can head to Pan Am Plaza for the 4th annual Taps and Touchdowns from 6-10 PM. The event showcases the growing Indiana craft brewing industry, which features more than 135 craft breweries throughout the state. There will also be complimentary food from vendors and live entertainment. Tickets are $30-$35 for general admission and $50 for VIP (includes happy hour 5-6 pm and access to exclusive seating, beers, and food). Must be 21 or older to attend.

Click here for more info.

5th Annual World Famous St. Elmo’s Shrimp Cocktail Eating Contest

Georgia Street

This event is possibly the most exciting event during Big 10 Tournament weekend aside from the actual game! Last year, Joey Chestnut ate 15 pounds of St. Elmo’s shrimp cocktail in 8 minutes to claim his 4th consecutive title over other professional eaters. He will go for his 5th win on Saturday at 3 PM when the contest kicks off at the Meijer Tailgate Party on Georgia Street downtown.

Click here for more info.

Festival of Trees

Paramount Theatre — 1124 Meridian Plaza, Anderson, IN

A Christmas gem just 20 minutes north of Indianapolis! Friday is the final day of Anderson’s Festival of Trees. Kids and adults alike can enjoy a plethora trees including this year’s favorites like the Grinch tree and the Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend tree. There will also be an elaborate trail collection on display.

Click here for more info.

Noblesville’s Santa House

Courthouse Square in downtown Noblesville

Santa Claus is setting up his tiny home in downtown Noblesville to meet with children throughout December. There is even a special time slot from 6-8 PM on Saturday, Dec 2nd, to meet and have his photo taken with adults and those with four-legged children.

Click here for more info.