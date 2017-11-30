× Police: Multiple suspects arrested in Bloomington after investigation leads to drug charges

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana State Police arrested 5 people on multiple drug charges after an investigation was launched.

On Monday, authorities served a search warrant in the 4500 block of Old SR 37 S. in Bloomington. Information led detectives to believe Robert Merek, 31, of Bloomington, was dealing meth out of the residence while on home detention.

Merek reportedly jumped out of a bedroom window when officers arrived and was apprehended after a short foot pursuit. During the search, authorities found 35 grams of meth, heroin, syringes, a firearm, pills and marijuana.

He faces charges of dealing meth, possession of meth, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a syringe, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Police arrested Hayley Sipes, 23, of Bloomington, who they said also lives at the residence.

Sipes allegedly was caught attempting to smuggle multiple narcotic pills into the jail by hiding them in her bra.

She faces charges of dealing meth, possession of meth, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a syringe, trafficking with an inmate, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

The next day, police said they continued their investigation and observed suspected drug dealers arrive at the same residence.

ISP arrested Jerrel Lane, 26, of Detroit, after they said he had 200 narcotic pills on him and 28 grams of heroin. He faces charges of dealing heroin, possession of heroin, dealing a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug and maintaining a common nuisance.

Police also arrested 21-year-old Elijah Bowles, of Martinsville, and Hali Bales, 23, of Mooresville.

Bowles was arrested after police said he had a handgun without a license. At the jail, ISP stated that Bowles attempted to smuggle around 9 grams of meth into the jail in his underwear.

He faces charges of dealing meth, possession of meth, trafficking with an inmate and possession of a handgun without a license.

Bales was already wanted on a Morgan County warrant for aggravated battery and charged additionally with false informing.

All five were transported to the Morgan County Jail.