× Motorcycle crash in Africa kills Indianapolis business leader, Butler patron Andre Lacy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Andre B. Lacy, a well-known Indianapolis business man and philanthropist, has died at the age of 78.

LDI Ltd. announced Thursday that Lacy, the company’s chairman, was killed in a motorcycle crash in Africa. The company said the motorcycle Lacy was riding crashed while on a private tour in Botswana

“We are saddened to share the news that Andre B. Lacy passed away this morning,” said J.A. Lacy, chief executive officer and president of LDI. “Andre was known for his entrepreneurial fire and sense of adventure in business and life. We take comfort knowing that he passed away while pursuing one of his passions in life, and are inspired by the legacy of leadership that he leaves.”

Lacy was a motorcycle enthusiast. He told our newsgathering partners at the IndyStar that he spent the summer of 2015 riding a motorcycle from Moscow to Hong Kong.

Lacy served as the chairman of the Indianapolis holding company. And in 2016, he donated $25 million to Butler University, which named its business school in his honor.

Lacy was deeply devoted to Butler’s Business Accelerator program and served as a mentor and adviser to students, according to a biography on the Indiana University’s School of Public and Environmental Affairs website.

Lacy’s grandfather, Howard Lacy, started his family business more than 100 years ago with the founding of U.S. Corrugated Fiber Box Co., which made cardboard boxes. By the 1980s, the family expanded and renamed their business Lacy Diversified Industries, or LDI.

Lacy was also a member of the board of directors at Hulman and Company, which owns the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The company’s president and CEO, Mark Miles, issued this statement following Lacy’s passing:

“Andre’s loss is an incredible shock to everyone. It would be difficult to exaggerate his transformative impact on our city and state, as well as Hulman & Company as a member of our Board of Directors. His success as a business and civic leader was remarkable and impactful beyond measure. But it’s his unfailingly positive personality, extraordinary judgement and wise guidance we’ll miss most. Andre’s positive influence in all aspects of our community will leave a real gap we all must work hard to fill. We extend our condolences to his wonderful family and friends.”

Indiana Gov. Holcomb issued the following statement: