Matt Lauer releases statement on firing amid sex allegations: ‘I am truly sorry’

NEW YORK – Ousted Today host Matt Lauer apologized for his behavior in a statement released during Thursday’s broadcast.

NBC News announced Wednesday morning that the longtime anchor had been fired for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.”

Hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb informed viewers about Lauer’s firing during Wednesday’s show. They started Thursday’s program with Lauer’s apology.

According to Variety, more than 10 current or former employees said Lauer was fixated on women and was known to make lewd comments despite the fact he was married.

An employee filed a “detailed” complaint about Lauer’s behavior, and NBC News fired him. The New York Times was also investigating Lauer’s conduct.

Here’s his statement from Thursday’s broadcast:

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions. To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I write this, I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC. “Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly. Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching, and I’m committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full-time job. “The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws. It’s been humbling. I am blessed to be surrounded by the people I love. I thank them for their patience and grace.”