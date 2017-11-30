Make a child’s dream come true just by listening to the radio with WZPL Request-A-Thon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Taylor Mattern is thanking a local radio station and thousands of Hoosiers who helped make her wish come true. Now she wants to see that happen again for other Make-A-Wish kids.

Mattern lives with Cystic Fibrosis. Her wish was to go New York City. It came true thanks to the money raised during WZPL’s annual Request-A-Thon.

Mattern was listening when her wish was granted. “I didn’t want to scream into the microphone or anything, so I had to play it cool. But shortly after leaving, we definitely all freaked out,” said Mattern.

For more than 20 years, Smiley Morning on 99.5 hosted by Dave Smiley has raised millions of dollars for the Make-A-Wish foundation.

For 36 hours you can call in, make a donation to help make a wish come and listen to whatever song you want.

“It’s an up and down rollercoaster. You’re laughing because we’re playing a dumb song and then crying about these families you’re trying to get a wish granted for their kid,” said Dave Smiley.

The 21st annual WZPL Request-A-Thon is December 7th and 8th. Last year they were able to raise more than $700,000. This year, their goal is $750,000.