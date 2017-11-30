× Jim Nabors passes away at age 87

The legendary Jim Nabors has passed away at the age of 87, Hawaii News Now reports.

He’s a former actor best known as Gomer Pyle on the Andy Griffith. He was also known for singing “Back Home Again in Indiana” prior to the start of the Indianapolis 500 for more than 40 years.

Nabors had to give up the gig after the 2014 Indianapolis 500, saying that his health was limiting his ability to travel.

“The first time that I ever sang at the Indy 500 in 1972, the warmth I got from the crowd immediately made me become a lifetime Hoosier; and I’ve always cherished it,” Nabors said in an interview with FOX59 in 2014. “I’ll see you all in May; but I’ve come to the conclusion that my health doesn’t permit me to travel very much anymore. So I’ll be retiring from singing ‘Back Home Again’ at the Indy 500 after this year.