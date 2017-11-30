× IMPD officer arrested after allegedly deleting messages from phone connected to death investigation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) says one of their officers was suspended without pay with a recommendation for termination after he was arrested on multiple charges.

IMPD says 10-year veteran Francisco Olmos was arrested on Thursday and charged with obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, and computer trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.

He’s accused of accessing the cell phone of a victim in a death investigation and deleting data, including text messages between the them.

On Nov. 2, 2015, an 18-year-old female committed suicide at her home. The prosecutor’s office says the woman was an IMPD Explorer and had known Olmos for about nine months. Court documents show Olmos told investigators that he and the woman communicated almost every day.

Olmos told investigators he had come to the woman’s home to check on her after becoming concerned about not receiving a response from her after multiple attempts. The victim was found dead by her father.

Olmos asked for her phone, and the father gave it to him. Prosecutors say he then accessed several apps within the phone to delete messages and then left the phone at the home.

Using recent advancements in cell phone technology, detectives were able to examine the phone. The phone could now be unlocked, which allowed police to view messages once thought deleted. IMPD says this technology was not available to them prior to August 2017.

Investigators submitted their findings to IMPD Chief Bryan Roach, who immediately suspended Olmos without pay and recommended his termination, which will be decided by the IMPD Merit Board.

Olmos has been employed with IMPD since October 2007. He was most recently assigned to East District late shift.

An initial court hearing has not been set and a mugshot of Olmos has not been made available.