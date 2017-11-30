× Home invasion suspects arrested after allegedly robbing elderly man in Owen County

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. – The Owen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two 18-year-olds who allegedly broke into an elderly man’s home and robbed him in June.

Officers believe the suspects, Christopher Gage Campbell and Corbin Lee Farley, stole a gun from 82-year-old Jerry Wolfe during the home invasion.

Wolfe told officers that he woke up and grabbed his handgun when heard a noise coming from the lower floor of his home. When he stepped into the hallway, he heard a noise coming from the bedroom behind him. That’s when he saw one of the teens, Farley, armed with a long gun and started shooting.

“I’m not going to tell you what I said but I turned around with my pistol and I started firing. I called him a name and kept firing at him. I wanted to kill him. I’m telling you the truth,” Wolfe said in June.

Wolfe’s gun jammed and a struggle ensued between him and the assailant.

“During the struggle, the male was swinging the gun around and actually struck Mr. Wolfe several times in the side of his head,” a probable cause affidavit says. “The assailant eventually knocked him to the ground and was able to run down the stairs.”

Investigators believe Campbell jumped out of a second floor window when he heard the gunshots.

A few days after the robbery, investigators were contacted by an informant who identified Campbell and Farley as the suspects. That person also provided officers with recordings of the teens bragging about the crime.

“In these recordings, Corbin brags about being the main suspect in the robbery featured on FOX59,” the affidavit says.

Investigators say they located Campbell on Nov. 20. During an interview, officers say the suspect first denied being involved in the robbery. But after being confronted with a recording, Campbell reportedly admitted to his involvement.

Investigators attempted to interview Farley on Nov. 21, but he would not provide any information and stated he didn’t know anything about the robbery, according to the affidavit.

Farley has been charged with robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, theft and battery. Gage is being charged with robbery, burglary and theft.