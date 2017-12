× Former Ben Davis golf coach, teacher sentenced to 3 years for having sex with student

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A former Ben Davis teacher was sentenced to three years in prison Thursday for having sex with a student.

Robert Chin, 41, was arrested on seven counts of child seduction in April after IMPD officers were called to the Clarion Hotel on April 1 to investigate a disturbance and possible sexual assault.

Officers discovered an 18-year-old female high school student who admitted she was having sex with Chin.

A judge sentenced Chin to three years on a child seduction charge. Chin must register as a sex offender for 10 years and have no contact with the student involved. An additional three-year sentence for a second child seduction charge was suspended to probation. Additional counts against Chin were dismissed as part of the plea deal. Chin must also attend counseling.

The girl told police she developed “more than just a student teacher relationship” with Chin when she was a junior just after fall break in 2015. She said she has been in a sexual relationship with Chin since June 2016, and she was 17 when they first had sex.

She told police she met Chin at the Clarion Hotel, the Baymont Inn near High School Road, and also a hotel in Plainfield. She said they had sex each time they met.

She also said he began asking her for nude pictures when she was 17, and she sent them through text and Snapchat.

Chin had been employed with Ben Davis High School since 2003. He taught honors English, AVID, senior capstone, and critical thinking. He was also the head golf coach for the boy’s team and the assistant coach for the girl’s team.