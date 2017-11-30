× Bankers Life Fieldhouse to host kickoff concert for Eagles’ 2018 tour

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It all starts in Indianapolis for the Eagles.

The legendary rock group’s 2018 tour will now kick off with a March 12 show in Indianapolis at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The anticipated demand for tickets also prompted the band to add more shows: St. Louis, Missouri on March 18; Des Moines, Iowa on March 21; Calgary, Ontario on May 14; Edmonton, British Columbia on May 15; Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 17; and New Orleans, Louisiana on June 20.

The tour was originally set to debut at Chicago’s United Center on March 14. Tickets go on sale on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com. The group features Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey.

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band (Orlando, Miami, Denver and Minneapolis), James Taylor & His All-Star Band (Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia) and Chris Stapleton (Dallas) will join the group for select stadium concerts during the tour.

The Eagles are one of the most influential and commercially successful groups in rock music, boasting hits like “Hotel California,” “Desperado,” “Take It Easy” and “Lyin’ Eyes.” They’ve sold more than 120 million albums worldwide and have scored six No. 1 albums. The Eagles have won six Grammy Awards and their 2014 tour broke numerous box office records in the U.S.

For more about the tour, visit their website.