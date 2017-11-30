× Applebee’s offering $1 Long Island Iced Teas throughout December

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Fans of Long Island Iced Teas will be delighted to hear Applebee’s new promotion.

For the entire month of December, they are offering $1 Long Islands to customers.

It’s branded as “Dollar L.I.T.” and comes after the company offered up $1 margaritas during the month of October.

The cheap alcohol promotions come after their parent company announced this year that as many as 135 restaurants could close.

Be sure to enjoy those cheap Long Islands responsibly.