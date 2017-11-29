× Woman injured after shooting in West Lafayette near Purdue campus

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A woman was wounded in a shooting near the Purdue University campus.

According to the West Lafayette Police Department, officers were dispatched around 10 p.m. Tuesday to 320 Brown Street at Waterfront Apartments.

The woman told police that a man shot her near the 400 building and then left. The woman was taken to St. Elizabeth East, where police said she was in stable condition.

Police had only a vague physical description of the suspect, saying he was a white male in a black jacket or hoodie.

Anyone with information should call the West Lafayette Police Department at 765-775-5200 or the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463.