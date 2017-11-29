× WATCH: Indiana’s 2002 Sweet 16 win against Duke

LEXINGTON, KY. – It was one of the best and most exciting college basketball games ever played.

As Indiana looks to upset no. 1 Duke on Wednesday night, let’s take a look back 15 years ago when they shocked the world down in Lexington.

Tom Coverdale, Jared Jeffries, Dane Fife, A.J. Moye and Kyle Hornsby helped upset Duke that night, 74-73.

Indiana was the 5 seed at 23-11 and Duke a 1 seed, going 31-4 that season.

The Hoosiers had to comeback from a 15-point deficit with just 11:34 remaining against future NBA draftees Carlos Boozer, Mike Dunleavy and Jay Williams.

The full game is below, but skip to around the hour and 10 minute mark to jump into the chaos.

How sick to your stomach did you feel when Williams was fouled on that three with 4 seconds left?

Somehow, the All-American bricked what would have been a game-tying free throw and the rest is history.

It propeled the Hoosiers until their first National Championship appearance since 1987, where they ended up losing to Maryland.

Hopefully the Hoosiers will be ready to upset the Blue Devils 15 years after this amazing win.