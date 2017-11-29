× VIDEO: Marvel releases trailer for new ‘Avengers’ movie

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Marvel fans got their first glimpse of a movie event that’s a decade in the making.

The first teaser for Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” debuted on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday morning.

The two-minute trailer brought together nearly every major superhero in Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. Captain America, Spider-Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange all appeared in the dramatic trailer, which has already racked up nearly half a million views on YouTube.

The teaser included exciting scenes of the Avengers coming together to take on the Marvel super team’s biggest foe: Thanos.

“In time you will know what it is like to lose,” said Thanos, who is played by Josh Brolin. “To feel so desperately that you’re right, yet to fail all the same.”

The peek at the upcoming “Infinity War” ended with Thor asking, “Who the hell are you guys?” before meeting another of Marvel’s blockbuster team: The Guardians of the Galaxy.

“Infinity War” is in many ways the culmination of everything that Marvel Studios has been working toward since its first film, “Iron Man,” in 2008.

The franchise has made more than $13 billion dollars worldwide, interweaving films and characters, and is now looking at a future that may not include some of its most popular heroes.

According to Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios’ president, the next phase of Marvel movies will be unlike anything audiences have seen before.

“We’ve got another 20 movies on the docket that are completely different from anything that’s come before,” Feige told Vanity Fair in a cover story this week. “There will be two distinct periods. Everything before [2019’s ‘Avengers 4’] and everything after.”

“Avengers: Infinity War,” which is the nineteenth film for the successful Disney brand and third “Avengers” film, hits theaters on May 4.