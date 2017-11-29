× Teen taken to hospital after early morning shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A juvenile was wounded in an early morning shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis Wednesday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to Lexington Park Apartments in the 4000 block of North Brentwood Driver just before 1:30 a.m.

They found a juvenile male had been shot. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said, but he was taken to an area hospital.

Neighbors who live in the area told a CBS4 crew that they’ve been feeling unsafe there recently.

IMPD said the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. They didn’t release any information about a possible suspect in the case.