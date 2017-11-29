Stolen camera selfie: Man sought in Greenwood car theft takes his own picture

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Police in Greenwood are looking for a suspect in a car theft who used a stolen camera to snap a selfie.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, the man stole a black Volkswagen Jetta from a garage on Hacienda Place earlier this month.

The thief also broke into a pickup truck, taking a bag containing cosmetology tools and a camera. He snapped a selfie with the camera and also took another picture of himself.

The theft was reported on Nov. 6, 2017 and happened sometime between 10 p.m. on Nov. 5 and 8 a.m. the next day.

The owner of the Jetta said he’d parked the car in the garage and was putting in a new stereo. He’d left the keys inside the car. The thief used the garage door opener inside the pickup truck to open the garage door and gain access to the car, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the man in pictures should call the Greenwood Tip line at 317-865-0300 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.