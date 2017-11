× Shooting at Kokomo home leaves man dead

KOKOMO, Ind. – The Kokomo Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man Wednesday.

Officers say the man died as a result of a gunshot wound he suffered while inside a home in the 5200 block of Ojibway Dr.

Investigators and the coroner were called to the scene. Officers are in the process of interviewing witnesses.

No arrests have been made.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.