Police: Local man arrested in northwest Indiana after On-Star disables stolen vehicle

CROWN POINT, Ind. – Indiana State Police arrested two men after authorities said On-Star was able to disable the vehicle that they were driving.

The driver of the vehicle, Wendell Scruggs, 20, of Indianapolis, and Marcellus Dolomon, 18, of East Chicago, were taken into custody after police said they led them on a pursuit on I-65.

On Wednesday morning at around 7:00 a.m., ISP received reports of a reckless driver northbound on I-65 in Jasper County. As the vehicle approached exit 240 near Lowell, an officer drove to I-65 to attempt a traffic stop.

As he was driving, their dispatch center received a call from On-Star, who called to report that a vehicle that was reported stolen matched the description of the reckless driving vehicle.

ISP attempted a traffic stop near the Crown Point exit, and Scruggs reportedly took off.

As he approached exit 249, police were made aware that On-Star had the capabilities to disable the vehicle. After telling On-Star to disable the vehicle, it slowed to a safe stop on the right shoulder.

It was later learned that the victim, who resides in Indianapolis, had started her vehicle and left it running to warm up. She went back into her residence when she heard the vehicle being driven from her residence and subsequently reported it stolen.

Scruggs was charged with auto theft, resisting arrest with a motor vehicle and driving while suspended. Dolomon was charged with auto theft.

A juvenile that was in the vehicle was not charged and released to his parents.

Both men were transported to the Lake County Jail.