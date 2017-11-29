× Police arrest three men accused of at least 6 burglaries, hitting IMPD officer with car

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police arrested three men who they believe committed at least six burglaries and hit an officer with a car.

IMPD detectives spotted a car in the 3700 block of N. Shadeland Avenue on November 26 believed to be connected to several residential burglaries.

Detectives followed the vehicle until it entered the driveway of a residence in the 900 block of N. Gibson Avenue where they say they saw the men commit a burglary and.

They tried to stop the suspects’ car with the assistance of several officers, but the driver attempted to flee the area.

Police say he hit an officer while ramming his car into several squad cars.

Police were eventually able to take the three suspects into custody.

Daason House, 37, Charles Brooks, 29, and Darese Dixon, 33, are suspects in at least six other burglaries in the past few weeks. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case, and will make a charging decision.

Police ask anyone with information on criminal activity to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).