× Grab the rain gear for Thursday morning

A cold front will bring a chance for showers early on Thursday. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is likely and the rain will end by early afternoon. Skies will clear overnight and we’ll have a sunny Friday.

We’ll have the coolest day of the week Friday with highs in the 40s.

For BIG 10 Championship weekend expect sunny skies and highs in the 50s.

More rain is likely early next week.

So far this fall has been dry.

Showers will develop by dawn.

Showers are likely through lunchtime.

Showers will end by early afternoon.

Friday rainfall amounts will be light.

Expect a dry weekend.

Another round of rain arrives Monday.

Rain will continue through Tuesday.