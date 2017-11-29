Gomez BBQ goes from college hobby to popular lunch hot spot inside downtown’s City Market

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you haven’t taken a trip inside downtown’s City Market lately, you’re missing out. Several new vendors have moved in over the past year, bringing a new life and plenty of new flavor to the popular lunch destination located at 222 E Market Street.

One of those new additions is Gomez BBQ, which moved in this past September and already has tongues wagging.

“I got started in law school. We did hog roasts after finals and after I graduated law school, I kind of just kept going into it, making more pulled pork, briskets, all that stuff,” said Michael Gomez, owner of Gomez BBQ.

Gomez BBQ certainly has a unique backstory. Those law school hog roasts turned barbecue from a hobby to a business after getting fully funded via a Kickstarter campaign. Now, they are becoming a go-to lunch and dinner spot for the downtown working crowd.

“We’ve got a lot of our fans from the prosecutor and public defender’s office. Both sides of the aisle,” Gomez joked.

Their top sellers are the pulled pork and brisket. Traditional favorites, but at Gomez BBQ, they do things a bit differently than you might see at other barbecue joints.

“That’s one of the things that sets us apart is we do a full wood fire, smoke. That’s our heating element for the meat as well. There’s no gas or electric. It’s all wood fire and I think that really sets us apart,” he said.

Another thing that sets them apart is their Bar-B-Cuban sandwich, which came about accidentally, while Gomez says they were experimenting in the kitchen. It starts with local ingredients like a Circle City Sweets bun and Batch #2 mustard.

“We top it with pulled pork. Add some barbecue sauce, pickles, slice of Swiss, we blow torch the Swiss, we put another top of the bun and then we grill off the bun,” said Gomez.

Four Things You Need to Know: Gomez BBQ is open every day except for Sundays. Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They also offer catering. Yelpers appreciate that Gomez BBQ supports local vendors and offers locally sourced ingredients. Some of the businesses they partner with include Batch No. 2 Mustard, Circle City Sweets, Pots & Pans, and The Amazing Potato Chip Company. Gomez BBQ smokes their meat for 13 hours before it is ready to be served. The smoker is consistently refilled with fresh hickory and red oak. Gomez BBQ uses locally sourced ingredients from all around the state. He also provides his meat to other businesses like Wildwood Market in Fountain Square.

One of the true signs of a great barbecue joint is that they use every part of the animal. Gomez explained how he uses leftover brisket in their baked beans and other sides, as well as pork drippings in some of their savory sauces and soups. They are always experimenting with new flavors and concepts.

While you’re visiting the City Market, make sure you stop by to check out some of their other new neighbors as well.

“Next door, they have Duos, and Circle City Sweets has expanded in the last year, so if you haven’t been to the market in a while, now is a good time to revisit it see all the new businesses coming in and work your way around the market,” said Brittany Smith of Yelp Indy.

You can check out Gomez BBQ on Yelp or on their website for more info. You can also connect with them via Facebook and Twitter.

