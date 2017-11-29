× Father files wrongful death lawsuit in shooting of son who had schizophrenia

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind.– A father is suing the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department in connection with his son’s fatal shooting last year.

Bradley King was shot and killed on Nov. 29, 2016 at his father’s home in Avon, after his father says he called 911 during a mental health episode.

Police say King came at them with a knife.

The lawsuit claims King called 911 and told dispatchers he was going through a schizophrenic episode, and that officers should have been more aware of the type of situation they were responding to.

The father says his son’s civil rights were violated and his death should be considered wrongful.

“Absolutely he called for help and was wanting help,” Matthew King previously said about the shooting. “He wasn’t suicidal, he wasn’t aggressive, he’s never been aggressive.”

“Non-lethal force should be their first option, especially when they had all that non-lethal force.”

The officers were poorly trained in dealing with mental health issues, the lawsuit alleges. It names the county commissioners, the sheriff and Jason Hays, the reserve deputy who fired the shot.

The Sheriff’s Department said at the time the deputy involved was a volunteer, reserve officer who had at least 40 hours of training including the state-mandated mental health training.

King’s father hopes the lawsuit will lead to policy changes within the sheriff’s department, who said they are now unable to discuss the case due to pending litigation. He’d like the case to go in front of a jury.